Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 115 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 115 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NESN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 101 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC set a CHF 108 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 92 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 111.60.

Nestlé has a 1 year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1 year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

