Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Trading Down 8.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) fell 8.4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $101.97 and last traded at $103.07, 2,201,220 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 119% from the average session volume of 1,004,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.48.

Specifically, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,453.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,465 shares of company stock worth $4,237,168. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 468.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $14,828,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $2,203,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

