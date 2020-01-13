Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Acquires 1,555 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112,521 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,605,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,315,000 after buying an additional 50,691 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,152,000 after buying an additional 1,721,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,759,000 after buying an additional 54,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 936,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,874,000 after buying an additional 31,866 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $179.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.54 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

