Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 616 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.34. 1,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,843. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.376 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

