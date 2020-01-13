Newton (NEW) Market Capitalization Tops $23.58 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Newton has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Newton has a market cap of $23.58 million and $2.39 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.01997721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00186873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00122958 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

