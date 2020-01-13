NEXT Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00010054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a total market cap of $33.13 million and $334,836.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00612804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000210 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

