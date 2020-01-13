Nimiq (NIM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $65,541.00

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $65,541.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,096.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.13 or 0.01768349 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.07 or 0.03250084 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00610416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00712301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00066799 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00024706 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00456487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,143,909,851 coins and its circulating supply is 5,235,659,851 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

