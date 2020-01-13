Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Packaging Corp Of America accounts for approximately 2.7% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 92,222.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,219,000 after buying an additional 2,150,616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,972,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,241,000 after purchasing an additional 389,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,262,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,278,000 after purchasing an additional 158,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.00. 30,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,425. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Argus set a $118.00 target price on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

