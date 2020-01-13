Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.26. The company had a trading volume of 906,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,624. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.24 and a 200 day moving average of $105.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

