Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,828,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,903,803. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

