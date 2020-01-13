Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 11,350 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,451,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,361,000 after purchasing an additional 205,613 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $123,812,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $119,080,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,354,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,145,000 after acquiring an additional 295,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,885,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,908,000 after acquiring an additional 78,679 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.16. 133,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,027. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

