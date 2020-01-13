Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 948 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.9% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.26.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $314.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,819,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,012,660. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $312.67. The company has a market cap of $1,374.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

