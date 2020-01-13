Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Norwood Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $37.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.43. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.69.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

NWFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wood & Company upped their price target on shares of Norwood Financial to $9,702.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

