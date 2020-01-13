nOS 1-Day Volume Tops $28,831.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One nOS token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. nOS has a market capitalization of $503,067.00 and approximately $28,831.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, nOS has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.01970458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00185133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00122086 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

