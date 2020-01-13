Nucleus Vision Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.92 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $215,466.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitrue, Ethfinex and Koinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.93 or 0.05940022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026535 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00118909 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,347,501,768 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, WazirX, Zebpay, CoinBene, Upbit, Koinex, Bitbns, Bitrue, Bittrex, IDEX, BITBOX, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

