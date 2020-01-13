Nutritional High International (CNSX:EAT) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Nutritional High International Inc (CNSX:EAT) traded down 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 998,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

Nutritional High International Company Profile (CNSX:EAT)

Nutritional High International Inc focuses on manufacturing and distribution of cannabis oils, extracts, and edibles for medical and adult use purposes primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers cannabis-based vaping, concentrate, and infused edible products, such as vaporizer cartridges, cannabis oil syringes, and cannabis infused products that include chocolates, lozenges and mints, and others, as well as dab jars under the FL? brand name The company also distributes other branded cannabis products.

