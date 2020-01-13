Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.86

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 4548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Separately, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 978.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

