Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Short Interest Down 13.1% in December

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 59,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

OVLY traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 25.79%.

In other news, COO Richard A. Mccarty sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $47,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,743 shares in the company, valued at $584,724.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

