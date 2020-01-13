OAX Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.79 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, OAX has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One OAX token can currently be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, Binance and HitBTC. OAX has a total market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $257,969.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.20 or 0.02114888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00185002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00122047 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OAX

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

