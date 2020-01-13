Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OIS. ValuEngine cut Oil States International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oil States International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut Oil States International from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oil States International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.70.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $968.00 million, a P/E ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Oil States International’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 17.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 44.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 32,796 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,079,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.