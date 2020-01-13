Omega Financial Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWX. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,262,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 70,959 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 75,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period.

EWX opened at $46.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $46.85.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.8372 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

