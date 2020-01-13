Omega Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 110,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,729. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $95.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.9569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

