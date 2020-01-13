OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys 263 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 1.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYB traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $90.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,525. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

