OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 53.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 50.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.39.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,933. The firm has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

