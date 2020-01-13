OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Clorox accounts for approximately 1.6% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 48.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 45.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.25. 23,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,183. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $166.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.17 and a 200 day moving average of $153.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

