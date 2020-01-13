OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,783 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.28.

MSFT traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $162.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,846,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,194,620. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.88 and a 200-day moving average of $142.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1,230.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

