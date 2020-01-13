Ondori (RSTR) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Ondori has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Ondori coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. Ondori has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $204.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ondori alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00025493 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000642 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ondori Profile

Ondori (CRYPTO:RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ondori is rstr.io . The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ondori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ondori and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.