ONEX (TSE:ONEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.89

ONEX Co. (TSE:ONEX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$87.89 and last traded at C$87.66, with a volume of 34206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$86.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEX from C$102.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ONEX from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on ONEX from C$90.00 to C$88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get ONEX alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and a PE ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.98.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.