Onix (ONX) Market Capitalization Achieves $17,519.00

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Onix coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Onix has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Onix has a market cap of $17,519.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011253 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Onix Profile

Onix (ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com . Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

