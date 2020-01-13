Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Lidgren Lars 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 104.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Optical Cable worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.25. 2,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,068. Optical Cable has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

