Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 3.0% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Oracle were worth $308,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,773,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681,279. The company has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $262,747.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,140. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.