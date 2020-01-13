Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 840,300 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the December 15th total of 497,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ORTX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.01. 163,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,361. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -1.06. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 2,739.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 369,894 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,915,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 3,035,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,465,000 after acquiring an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

ORTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.