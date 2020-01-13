Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.29. Owens Corning posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,205,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $515,753.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,646.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,079. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,854. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.43%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

