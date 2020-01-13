Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the December 15th total of 623,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

ORCC traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,252. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $188.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.82 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Chris Temple purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $183,225.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.