Para Resources (CVE:PBR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Para Resources Inc (CVE:PBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 103000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

About Para Resources (CVE:PBR)

Para Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining properties in North and South America. The company owns approximately 80% interest in the El Limon project, a gold mine located near the town of Zaragoza, Colombia; and a 100% interest in the Tucumã copper/gold exploration project, which consists of six mineral concessions covering a total of 11,456 hectares located in the Carajas metallogenic province in the State of Pará, Brazil.

