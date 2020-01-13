Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Trading Up 20%

Pascal Biosciences Inc (CVE:PAS)’s stock price was up 20% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 118,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 62,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.96.

About Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a drug discovery and development company, researches and develops biotechnology products for the treatment of cancer and for the enhancement of immune system in Canada. Its research programs include the development of Anti-VpreB, a therapeutic monoclonal antibody for treatment of B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia in collaboration with the University of New Mexico; optimization of novel classes of molecules that restore immune recognition and killing of cancer cells; and regulating activity of immune system calcium channels to combat cancers, infections, and autoimmune diseases.

