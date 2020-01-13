Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Raytheon accounts for about 1.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $15,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,432,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,867,000 after acquiring an additional 178,321 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,548,000 after acquiring an additional 212,361 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTN traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,313. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $232.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTN. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.69.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

