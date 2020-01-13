Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,655 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,072 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 132,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $106,244,000 after buying an additional 3,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,090,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 104.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,532 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 139,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.07. 774,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,630. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,374.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

