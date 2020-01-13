Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $301.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $301.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $1.4285 dividend. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.