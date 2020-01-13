Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 475.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,843,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Raymond James started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Nomura started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.53.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,652 shares of company stock worth $36,734,738. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $435.50. 574,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $331.34 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.