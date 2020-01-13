Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 71,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.68.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.39. 970,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $82.62 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

