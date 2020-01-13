Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 2,688 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 86.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 269,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 125,172 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 992,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after buying an additional 94,892 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 166,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,960. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.