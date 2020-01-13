Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 40 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 70,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after buying an additional 23,392 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,937,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,458,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.66. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $256.41 and a one year high of $327.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

