Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,103,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,342,000 after buying an additional 525,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,331,000 after buying an additional 817,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altria Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,241,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 584.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,968,000 after buying an additional 7,411,523 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $50.76. 7,775,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,944,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

