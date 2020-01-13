Paul Abberley Buys 49 Shares of Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) Stock

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley purchased 49 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.99) per share, with a total value of £148.47 ($195.30).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Paul Abberley purchased 57 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £148.77 ($195.70).

Charles Stanley Group stock traded up GBX 5.65 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 308.65 ($4.06). The stock had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 318.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 285.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.11 million and a P/E ratio of 13.78. Charles Stanley Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 231.26 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 345.76 ($4.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Charles Stanley Group’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Charles Stanley Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

