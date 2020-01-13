Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,142 iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,850,000 after purchasing an additional 618,290 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $23,890,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 206.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after purchasing an additional 399,075 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,949.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 232,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,445,000.

BATS ICSH remained flat at $$50.37 during trading on Monday. 492,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

