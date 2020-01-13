Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,073 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after buying an additional 1,329,336 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after purchasing an additional 488,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,627,000 after purchasing an additional 135,007 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,221,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,174 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $83.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4115 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.