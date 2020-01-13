Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,407 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after buying an additional 2,885,660 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after buying an additional 571,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,553,081,000 after buying an additional 528,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,576,000 after buying an additional 407,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $7.30 on Monday, reaching $251.62. 5,997,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676,334. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $245.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.61.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

