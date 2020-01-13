Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $337.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,722,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Huber Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.86.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

