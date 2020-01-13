Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 17,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.04. The stock had a trading volume of 494,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,446. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Bank of America cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Argus cut their price target on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.57.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.